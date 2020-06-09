MK calls out Likud: 'How low can you go?'

Moshe Ya'alon of the left-wing Yesh Atid (There is a future) party has called out Likud cabinet ministers and Knesset members who criticized the Supreme Court's striking down of the Regulation Law that was meant to protect the legal status of all communities in Judea and Samaria.

"It was clear that the law was unconstitutional so when I was Minister of Defense I could not implement it. Benny Begin opposed it and the government's legal advisor Mandelblit was not prepared to defend it for its legality," Ya'alon said. "How low can you go?" Ya'alon asked those Likud MKs who objected to the Supreme Court's action.