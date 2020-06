22:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Muslim World League Sec. Gen. honored for fighting anti-Semitism Read more Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa becomes the first recipient of prestigious award to Muslim leaders engaged in the fight against anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs