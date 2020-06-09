Terrorist attack thwarted in Itamar

A terrorist attack on the Samarian community of Itamar has been thwarted by security forces. A terrorist with a knife was found trying to cut the community's security fence and has been taken in for questioning.

"There was a great miracle here tonight," said the head of Samaria's Regional Council Yossi Dagan. "A major attack has been thwarted." Nine years ago five members of the Fogel family were massacred in Itamar as they lay in their beds by a knife-wielding Arab terrorist.