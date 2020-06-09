Netanyahu dodges query regarding payments to terrorists

Netanyahu has dodged a query from Arutz Sheva which asked why there was a resumption of payments to terrorists after former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett had canceled them.

We asked the prime minister: "Why does the government not return the order to stop the payments made to terrorists and their families?"

The prime minister said in response that "the government will act in accordance with the law. The delay was not due to a change in attitude."

Meanwhile, payments of $100 million shekels a month have been resumed to terrorists and to the families of "shahids" (so-called martyrs) killed while murdering Jews.