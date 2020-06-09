MK Dichter: 'We will not abandon the residents of Judea and Samaria'

Likud MK Avi Dichter responded to a Supreme Court ruling that rejected the Regulation Law which had recoginized the legitimacy of all Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. "We will not abandon the residents of Judea and Samaria following this ruling," Dichter said.

" The Supreme Court decision should not weaken our hand in finding a quick and legal way to legitimize settlement in Judea and Samaria. This is the purpose for which the Regulation Law was enacted."



"I dealt with the issue of young communities in Judea and Samaria on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Their residents deserve to live like other Israeli citizens. We need to legislated a law that will anchor Israeli settlements to the ground with steel anchors, "he added.