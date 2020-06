21:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 PLO flags waved at Haifa protest PLO flags have been waved at a protest in Haifa. The protest was held over the inadvertent shooting and death of an Arab who did not respond to orders of security forces in East Jerusalem to halt. It was later learned that the Arab was mentally disabled. ► ◄ Last Briefs