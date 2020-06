21:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Police and migration inspectors called upon to enforce Covid-19 regs. The National Security Council has criticized the police and migration inspectors for lack of enforcement of Covid-19 regulations. Migration inspectors are responsible for the population of foreign workers in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs