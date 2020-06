21:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Iran: 15 million infected from Covid-19? A senior health official in Iran has stated that it likely that 15 million or 18.75% of the population has been infected with the coronavirus meaning that it is much less deadly than was originally thought. To date, 8,425 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Iran.. ► ◄ Last Briefs