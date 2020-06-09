Knesset Speaker Levin: 'We will not be silenced by Supreme Court'

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin strongly rebuked the Supreme Court for striking down a law recognizing the legitimacy of all communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Today, the Supreme Court in its customary malpractice mode has once again trampled Israeli democracy and the basic human rights of Israel's citizens," Levin stated.

"The Supreme Court is taking huge steps toward a constitutional crisis unlike anything we have ever seen in Israel. The Knesset will will no longer be silent in the face of the ongoing violation of its powers and status," Levin added.