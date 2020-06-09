Smotrich: 'No connection between sovereignty and Regulation Law'

Knesset member Betzalel Smotrich from the right-wing Yamina party disputes an opinion of Netanyahu associates that application of sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria will resolve issues that had been addressed by the Regulation Law -- a law that was just struck down by the Supreme Court.

"There is no connection between sovereignty and the Regulation Law," Smotrich tweeted. "This is just spin that comes from a lack of understanding. Even when sovereignty is extended, the problem of land ownership that has been created over the years and was resolved by the Regulation Law will need to be readdressed."