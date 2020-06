20:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Gov't source: Application of sovreignty resolves Regulation Law issues According to a government source the proposed extension of sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria would resolve issues associated with the Regulation Law. This laws confers legitimacy and applies Israeli law to all existing communities in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs