20:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Ayelet Shaked to demand vote to overrrule Supreme Court Former MInister of Justice and Knesset member Ayelet Shaked of the right-wing Yamina party will demand a vote on a bill she has introduced that would allow the Knesset to overrule Supreme Court decisions. She also intends to challenge the Likud to vote in favor of the bill.