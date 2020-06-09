Benny Gantz during visit to Beit El: 'I'm glad to be here'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced during his visit to Beit El in Samaria: 'I am glad to have arrived for a visit in Beit El.' This was Gantz' first visit to a community in Judea or Samaria since taking up his cabinet post and it took place in response to an invitation from the Beit El municipal council head Shai Alon.

Alon said after the visit, "Defense Minister and alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz joined us for a special tour of the Beit El community and the Ya'akov (Jacob) Dream site.

"I congratulated him on his birthday today and gave him a picture of the site. Here, Jacob had the dream where he was promised that the land would be given to him and his offspring forever," Alon added.