Yamina: 'Supreme Court continues to overrule democracy'

The right-wing Yamina party has registered its disgust with the Supreme Court's repeal of the Regulation Law. This law was voted on and passed by the Knesset in 2017 and applied Israeli law and legitimacy to all settlements in Judea and Samaria retroactively with compensation paid where the previous owners had been Arabs.

"The court continues to overrule democracy and intervenes on matters outside its jurisdiction and reverses the decision of the nation's publicly elected representatives," Yamina said.