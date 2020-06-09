Regavim: 'The Supreme Court practices relative justice'

The Regavim movement that monitors land use by Jews and Arabs in Judea and Samaria has called out the Supreme Court for its "practice of relative justice."

"We congratulate the High Court because today it is ripping off its mask of fairness," the movement announced. "Just last week,the Supreme Court justices encouraged the state to regulate widespread illegal Arab settlement on Mount Hebron and the Negev, taking steps that included retroactive approval of thousands of homes, and expropriation of Jewish-owned private land. The judges also stressed in those petitions that 'the High Court does not run the state,'" Regavim noted.

"Today, the High Court has ruled that it disregards the self-evident authority of the Knesset to establish and produce legal, decent and moral solutions to judicial issues surrounding the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria. At least today, the High Court has admitted in practice that it is a high court of relative justice," the movement added.