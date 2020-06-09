DM Gantz to Judea and Samaria leaders: 'Whatever they give -- take it'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a meeting with the municipal council heads of Judea and Samaria said, "A Mapainik once taught me - take whatever they give you, the rest you can take care of later on." The remarks were made against the backdrop of a disagreement among the council heads regarding the application of sovereignty as it relates to the Trump plan.

Mapai was the party in power when the State of Israel was formed in 1948 and the dominant party in Israeli politics until it merged with the Labor Party in 1968.