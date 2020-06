19:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 MK demands harsher response to Arab attacks in Galilee, Negev Ofir Sofer (Yamina) has demanded a harsher response to Arab thuggery, robbery and shooting attacks on roads and business districts in the Galilee and the Negev. "We need to institute a drastic change in our punishment policy," Sofer said. "Instead of plea bargains or short term jail time, we need to punish with long term prison sentences." ► ◄ Last Briefs