18:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Netnyahu convenes meeting to tighten corona regulation enforcement Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has convened a meeting with all cabinet ministers and other government officials involved in application and enforcement of coronavirus regulations. The meeting was called after Israel has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases since reopening schools and businesses over the last few weeks.