18:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Eiffel Tower to reopen on June 25th The company that manages the Eiffel Tower in Paris has announced that after more than three months of being shut down due to the coronavirus, the tower will reopen on June 25th. The Eiffel Tower is the most visited monument in the world. It was constructed in 1889 to mark the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. ► ◄ Last Briefs