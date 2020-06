18:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Call to appoint more women to religious councils The Jewish Home Party (Habayit Hayehudi) has been called upon to advocate for the appointment of more women to religious councils. In Israel, religious councils are government bodies found in every city that are charged with providing relgious services to the city's residents. ► ◄ Last Briefs