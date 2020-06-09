Daniella Weiss: 'The Americans did not expect settler opposition'

Daniella Weiss expressed her opposition to the deal of the century during an interview on the Knesset Network. Weiss is the former mayor of Kedumim and leader of the Nahala organization that calls for settlement everywhere in Judea and Samaria.

"Our opposition to the whole Trump plan is absolute because it is first and foremost a plan to establish a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel. I am not against annexation. I think we should annex all of Judea and Samaria," Weiss said.

"I think our fight is already very effective. The Americans did not expect such resistance from the settlers. They thought we had a galut mentality and if they gave us some potatoes in the ghetto yard we would be happy and quickly snatch them up," Weiss continued.

"I am concerned with the US attempt to force a Palestinian state on us. We are beginning to annoy the Americans. Trump expects that whatever he wants will be done but now the settlers are confusing the issue. Trump says, 'If they do not appreciate what I am giving them, then I will pull back and let them manage on their own." I say thank God to that. Just let the people of Israel continue to build the Land of Israel.