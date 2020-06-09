Im Tirtzu at Ariel University: 'Beacon for area residents'

The Im Tirzu ("If you will it") NGO for the promotion of Zionist values is "a becaon for area residents' and "a lighthouse for social doing" according to Didi Avigad, head of the movement's chapter at Ariel University.

Among the recent events they promoted by the chapter were distribution of sweets to IDF soldiers, assistance to medical staff operating in Judea and Samaria during the coronavirus crisis, and renovation of a structure for at-risk youth in the community of Itamar.

"Our daily activity is the anchor for the movement to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samara which we hope will be implemented in the coming weeks," Avigad added.