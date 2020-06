17:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Bill to limit Israel's borders and sovereignty to pre-1967 lines Read more Joint Arab List MKs propose bill to 'end anomaly' and return Israel to indefensible pre-1967 borders. ► ◄ Last Briefs