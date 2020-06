17:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 'Gantz, Netanyahu, how dare you give a tailwind to terrorism' Read more MK Matan Kahana criticizes Prime Minister, Alternate Prime Minister for suspending order stopping PA banks from transferring terrorist funds ► ◄ Last Briefs