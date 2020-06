16:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 WHO: 16% of coronavirus carriers asymptomatic, cause 40% of infections The Wrold Health Organization (WHO) now estimates that 16% of people carrying the coronavirus are asymptomatic and that they are responsible for 40% of the population of those who are infected with Covid-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs