16:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Report: Prosecutor seeks 3 life sentences for Amiram Ben-Oliel According to a Kann News report, the prosecutor's office is seeking three life sentences plus forty years for Amiram Ben-Oliel who was convicted in the murder of three members of the Dawabsha family after their house in Duma, 20 miles southeast of Nablus, was firebombed.