Covid-19 infection rate jumps to 200 cases per day

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein sounded a coronavirus alarm in a press briefing following a tour of Soroka Hospital in Beersheba .

"The increase in morbidity is a dramatic event! We are progressing at a rate of more than 200 patients a day. This is a sharp change of direction," Edelstein lamented. "There is no magic formula here: if the guidelines are regarded solely as a recommendation, the corona will not leave us. It's that simple.

"The most effective way to treat the virus without harming the economy is strict enforcement,” the minister said.

"There is no difference between enforcing traffic laws and enforcing the corona regulations. Anyone who walks without a mask is like one who is traveling at 160 mph. In 2019, 349 people were killed in road accidents. In the last three months, 298 people have been killed by the coronavirus and more than 18,000 have fallen ill. Let everyone do the math."