16:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Report: PA submits counter-proposal to 'Deal of the Century' PA Prime Minister says he submitted peace plan to the Quartet calling for demilitarized Arab state in almost all of Judea and Samaria.