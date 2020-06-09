|
15:51
Reported
News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
IDF combat officers successfully pass competency test
IDF combat officers successfully passed a special competency field test designed to build combat capability as as well as to improve operational readiness. The combat officer competency test includes both physical and professional aspects of soldiering.
Officers are tested in their ability to conduct battlefield maneuvers with weights, navigate challenging terrain, cross obstacles, and shoot with accuracy under battlefield conditions. In all, both physical and mental toughness are tested.
