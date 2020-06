15:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Decline in number of ultra-orthodox IDF enlistees reported The IDF has reported to the MInistry of Defense that 983 ultra-orthodox enlisted in the first half of 2019 as compared to 1,788 in the first half of 2018. At the same time, the IDF emphasized that it has no way of reporting exact numbers regarding ultra-orthodox enlistees. ► ◄ Last Briefs