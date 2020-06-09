Peace Now to Defense Minister: 'You became settlers' collaborator'

The radical left Peace Now Movement has released an ad on social networks ahead of the meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the Yesha (Judeaa and Samaria) Council.

"Today it is clear that the public is opposed to Bibi and Trump's dangerous and incomprehensible annexation deal. Gantz has a duty to say in a clear voice that he will stop any annexation initiative even at the price of dismantling the government, " the movement said.