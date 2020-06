13:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Dozens of Haifa court workers to go into quarantine Dozens of Haifa court employees and lawyers will go into quarantine and undergo a corona check.



This, after a traffic examiner who spent time in the court was found to be carrying the virus.