13:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Fighting a pandemic with hypocrisy and bias Read more Lockdown rules? It all depends on what colour you are in terms of politics and skin, and what you are breaking lockdown rules for. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs