Liberman: On the day Draft Law brought, we'll turn to High Court

Yisrael Beytenu Chair Avigdor Liberman, announced that his party will turn to the High Court against the Draft Law when it is submitted to the Knesset.

"On the day the law for evading military service is brought to a vote in the Knesset, Yisrael Beytenu will file with the High Court. At the same time, I recently submitted a military service bill for every young person who reaches the age of 18,” Liberman wrote on Twitter.