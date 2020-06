13:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Social workers plan protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Chairman of the Social Workers Association Inbal Hermoni announced that on Sunday, June 21, a protest march will begin from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, against what she calls the "social services collapse".



The march will end Thursday in a protest rally in front of the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem.