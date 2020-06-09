Ministerial Cmte approves changes to Corona Law

The Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs approved the draft Special Powers Law (the Corona Law), which includes a series of adjustments led by the Minister of Justice in coordination with the Prime Minister, the Alternate Prime Minister and the Minister of Health.

Among the changes added: A Knesset oversight mechanism for all government actions related to the law, ensuring Knesset and court operations in time of emergency, maintaining the right of demonstration, and imposing an obligation on the government to examine the economic implications of each step taken during the emergency.