Foreign Min. congratulates UAE ahead of its launch to Mars

Foreign Ministry Twitter account "Israel in the Gulf" congratulated the UAE today in the lead-up to the launch of a space probe to Mars, as part of the country's "Hope Mars Mission".

With the upcoming launch of this probe in July, the UAE will become the first Arab country to send a mission to study the Red Planet. The message stated that: "We wish the UAE the best of luck on the launch of this scientific mission, and hope that this step will contribute towards deeper cooperation between all countries in the region."