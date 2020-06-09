|
News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
COS of Health Min. Director: Don't want to have closures again
Chief of Staff of the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Noam Weitzner, referred to the growing corona infection rate since the opening of schools.
"We do not want to get into a state of closure again, but [aim to tackle] specific events and trying to cut the infection chains by testing, epidemiological investigations and enforcement," Weitzner said in an interview with Kan.
