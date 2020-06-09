12:02
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20

This evening: Military exercise in Judea div., practice alarm in Telem

In the afternoon, a military exercise will begin in the "Judea" regional division, which will continue for several hours.

As part of the exercise, a strong movement of security forces and vehicles will be felt.

At 19:00 a rising and falling alarm will be activated for 90 seconds throughout the Telem locality. If a true alarm is triggered, one will hear another rising and falling alarm.

Last Briefs