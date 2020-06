11:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Former Health Min. official: Increase in cases 'very disturbing' Read more Prof. Amnon Afek says Israel handled COVID-19 'in an amazing fashion' but achievements could disappear if public doesn't keep to guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs