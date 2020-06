11:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 DM asks High Court to postpone decision of Draft Law to September Defense Minister Benny Gantz asked the High Court to postpone the decision on the draft law until September, Channel 12 reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs