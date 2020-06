11:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Report: Former MKs appeal to congress, senate against sovereingty A group of 25 former MKs from left-wing parties have appealed to US Congress and Senate members to oppose sovereignty over Judea and Samaria for the State of Israel, reports Maariv. ► ◄ Last Briefs