Minister Hendel to Minister Rabbi Peretz: Office already is in J'lem

Minister of Communications, Yoaz Hendel, responded to the request of Minister of Jerusalem Rabbi Rafi Peretz who asked him to move his office to the capital.

"Rabbi Rafi Shalom. It's worth it to clarify things. You're invited to my office at 23 Yafo Street, Jerusalem. Near the Old City walls, where the Ministry of Communications is located since the founding of the state. Even regarding the divisions that still operate in Tel Aviv, their transfer to Jerusalem was already agreed upon with the government housing authority."