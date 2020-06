11:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Iran to execute spy who helped US in Soleimani assassination Read more Alleged spy for Israel and US to be executed after Iranian court upholds ruling that man aided in Soleimani's assassination. ► ◄ Last Briefs