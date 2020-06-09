Minister Peretz to ministers: Move your offices to Jerusalem

In letters sent Tuesday by Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage Rabbi Rafi Peretz to Minister Yoaz Hendel and Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, the minister requested that their offices be transferred to Jerusalem in accordance with government decisions on the matter.

"I would thank you if you work to place all your office units in Jerusalem, along with Israel's central government institutions," Rabbi Peretz wrote to the Minister of Communications and Minister for Strategic Affairs.