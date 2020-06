10:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 German FM to visit Israel tomorrow Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will be visiting Israel tomorrow (Wednesday). In recent days, tensions have risen between the states due to Germany's opposition to applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs