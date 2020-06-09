Meretz chair: Gantz didn't endeavor to meet with anti-sovereignty orgs

Meretz Chair Nitzan Horowitz criticized the meeting to be held today between DM and Alternate PM Gantz and the Yesha Council.

"Gantz will meet today with the entire Yesha Council in full composition: the people who made the greatest investment so that he would not be elected. There is no doubt that after his crawling to Bibi and softness on the issue of sovereignty, they will vote for him in masses the next time. By the way, Gantz did not make an effort to meet with organizations that oppose annexation and represent most of the public, for sure his voting public," Horowitz said.