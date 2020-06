09:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Report: Demands in Blue and White that Gantz, Netanyahu enter together Likud officials say that voices in Blue and White demand that alternate PM Gantz enter together with PM Netanyahu into cabinet meetings and the Knesset, Kan reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs