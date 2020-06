08:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Number of corona-related fatalities in Israel rises to 299 The Ministry of Health and National Security Council announced that the number of people in Israel who have died of the coronavirus has increased to 299.



As of Tuesday morning, there are 2,652 patients in Israel, 29 of whom are in serious condition and 23 who are connected to ventilators.