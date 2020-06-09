08:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 'Corona grant' for new immigrants approved Immigration and Absorption Minister MK Pnina Tamano Shatah today approved a unique NIS 500 corona grant for thousands of families of new immigrants who immigrated to Israel in the past year and who were not eligible for Social Security treatment.



"Unfortunately, new immigrants are among the first populations to be hit by the Corona's economic damage. The data indicate higher unemployment rates among new immigrants, compared to the general population, and this joins the difficulties and barriers immigrants are facing in the country. Without a doubt, any aid for them is important, and I plan to continue to work for the welfare of new immigrants in all walks of life, both in protecting their health and in improving their economic situation," Tamano Shatta said.